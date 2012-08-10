The Shortlist for Aug. 10

Jada Pinkett-Smith Talks About Life With Her 'Boo'

The juiciest Hollywood gossip always involves celebrity couple breakups but for Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, the rumor is that they're totally happy. Starting that rumor: Jada, who talked to Essence magazine about her marriage. "It's rumored that we're getting a divorce. But no. We're not getting a divorce," Pinkett Smith said. "Where am I going to go? That's my boo. It's like he's another part of me." (ET)