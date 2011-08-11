The Shortlist for Aug. 12

Is super-popular head cheerleader Quinn Fabray turning rock star on us? Just a few weeks after Katy Perry switched her newly blonde hair to hot pink, Quinn, aka Dianna Agron, was spotted with some rosy new tresses in Los Angeles on Thursday. Maybe there's a future for Dianna as a backup "California Gurl" once all this "Glee" stuff wraps. (DailyMail)

