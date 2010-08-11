The Shortlist for Aug. 12

By Jen Odell

You can dress up like Amanda Lepore on a slow night in the Meatpacking District, Paris Hilton, but you cannot hide -- not from Hairtech's $35 million lawsuit, anyway. The weave honchos at a hair extension company Paris signed on with several years ago are going after her for ten times what she was paid for the promo duties they claim she shirked. Apparently, Hairtech was shocked to learn their poster girl was a hard-partying jailbird whose sense of privilege led to various acts of extension adultery. I know. We're as stunned as you are. (AP)