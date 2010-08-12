The Shortlist for Aug. 13

By Jen Odell

A day after People reported that Jennifer Lopez had been ousted from the running for the next "Idol" judge because "her demands got out of hand," she hit up Twitter, where her jewelry box provided a visual representation of the exact nature of her diva-ness. "Hmm, what should I wear today?" she posted, proving that she doesn't need some little FOX gig to be obscenely rich. Sour grapes taste so much sweeter when they're made of diamonds. (HuffPo)

