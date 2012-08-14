The Shortlist for Aug. 14

Jennifer Aniston's Dad Gives Award-Winning Performance

When it comes to his acting skill, Jennifer Aniston's father, John Aniston, has still got it. The 79-year-old "Days of Our Lives" actor was asked about his daughter's engagement by Celebuzz and responded by saying, "It's the first I've heard about it. It's a surprise to me. I'll have to look online." But give this man an Emmy, because according to Aniston's publicist, her dad knew all along, but he didn't know they had gone public with the news, so he acted surprised. Well played, Mr. Aniston. Well played. (NY Daily News)

