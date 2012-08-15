The Shortlist for Aug. 15

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart Receives Public Support From Jodie Foster

Jodie Foster starred alongside a young Kristen Stewart in 2002's "Panic Room," and as she wrote in an op-ed piece for the The Daily Beast, "grew to love that kid." With the continued fallout from Stewart's cheating scandal, Foster, through this public message, continues to offer support. "My mother had a saying that she doled out after every small injustice, every heartbreak, every moment of abject suffering. 'This Too Shall Pass,'" Foster writes. "God, I hated that phrase. It always seemed so banal and out of touch, like she was telling me my pain was irrelevant. Now it just seems quaint, but oddly true … Eventually this all passes." (Daily Beast)