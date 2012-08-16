The Shortlist for Aug. 16

Halle Berry Asks Judge To Move To Paris

Halle Berry is headed to court in an attempt to convince a judge to let her move to Paris with her 4-year-old daughter, Nahla, a move that Nahla's father, Gabriel Aubry, is strongly against. Berry's claim is that due to the paparazzi, it is unsafe for her to continue living in the United States, and Paris is the better option, since in France it's a crime to harass celebrities in public. She's even subpoenaed a paparazzo with whom she's had an altercation to testify that it's his job to be aggressive. TMZ is also reporting that Berry's lawyer will try to paint Aubry as a terrible person, giving Berry another reason to skip town with their daughter. (TMZ)