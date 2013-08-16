The Shortlist for Aug. 16

Beyoncé rocks a blond bob

So much for the "empowering" pixie cut. Just a week after cutting her hair super short, Beyoncé turned up in Miami wearing chin-length blond extensions in a sort of asymmetrical bob, which she pulled together beneath a sparkly gold headband. The singer was enjoying a lunch date with her husband, Jay Z, and their daughter, Blue Ivy at Sylvano Ristorante Italiano in Miami Beach when she was spotted rocking the updated 'do. Queen Bey's Mrs. Carter tour continues this weekend with dates in the U.K.

