The Shortlist for Aug. 19

Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelli sell Toluca Lake, Calif, home for $3.99 million

Fourteen months after finalizing their divorce, Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelli have found a new owner for the home they once shared. "The Big bang Theory" co-creator Bill Prady bought the ex-couple's Toluca Lake, Calif., estate for $3.99 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. The six bedroom, eight bathroom pad sits on almost half an acre and comes with a five-car garage, pool and outdoor kitchen. Garth and Facinelli purchased the home -- which is incidentally the same estate where John Ritter grew up -- in 2003 for $1.35 million.

Despite Garth and Facinelli's $2.64 million profit, the sale came in at $2 million below the asking price.