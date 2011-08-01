The Shortlist for Aug. 2

By Jen Odell

So much for Lindsay Lohan's inspirationally stable ex. Samantha Ronson was arrested for DUI at 10:30 a.m. Monday morning. The 33-year-old DJ was driving her black Porsche home from a gig at Lavo in Las Vegas when police stopped her for speeding. "When she was stopped, she showed signs of being impaired," police tell Us. "[The officer] gave her balance tests and she showed signs of alcohol intoxication." She reportedly refused a breathalyzer and was arrested immediately on two misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence. She was then taken into custody, where her blood alcohol was found to be over the legal limit. Ronson was released at 5:30 p.m. that day. (Us)