The Shortlist for Aug. 20

Barack Obama Opens Up About George Clooney

Presidential pal George Clooney is no stranger to the White House, as Barack Obama shares in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that airs Monday. "The truth is we got to know each other because of a substantive issue," the president recalls, referring to Clooney's advocacy for Darfur. Obama goes on to say that before he ran for president, Clooney testified before Congress as an expert on the region. "And so we got to know each other, and he is a good man, and a good friend," Obama says. "I will say that the couple of times he's come to the White House, I notice that the staff suddenly is circling around my office. They've got memos they need to make sure I see right away," he says. One person who hasn't managed to get a foot in the door when Clooney's around? The first lady. In the interview, Michelle jokes that there's a "conspiracy" afoot that keeps her busy or out of town during Clooney's visits. (ET)