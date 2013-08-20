The Shortlist for Aug. 20

David Arquette admits he's smoking 'a little weed' and drinking again

David Arquette has a history of being honest on the air with Howard Stern, and things were no different when he dropped by the shock jock's show this week. But instead of opening up about his sex life with ex-wife Courteney Cox, as he infamously did back in 2010, the actor got candid about his sobriety -- or his lack thereof.

"The whole game of life, I got it. It's called the kindness game and kindness is the new currency," he told Stern (via E! News). Arquette went on to say he worried people would be "cruel" toward him after he dropped the bombshell that he's drinking and smoking pot again more than two years after getting sober with the help of a trip to rehab.

"I'm a drinker, so I drink a lot," he admitted when asked if he was able to limit his cocktail intake these days or if he's more likely to down "a whole bottle" of booze.

Arquette also copped to indulging in marijuana, telling Stern, "Yeah, I'll smoke a little weed. I don't really want to get into all that, because the problem is people are going to take this and start talking about it." He explained his change of heart by saying, "I'd been sober for two years and four months and feeling that I wasn't being that true to myself, like what I enjoy and this and that."

Reiterating his concern about what people might think, he continued: "I'm afraid to be honest with like you and with the world, because people like are so cruel at this time ... I got my own problems, yes, and I will sort them out. I go to a therapist, I really am working on myself. I'm trying to discover what it is, this is a big part of it, me figuring out this kindness game."