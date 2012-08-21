The Shortlist for Aug. 21

Police Question Lindsay Lohan In Connection With Missing Jewelry

As the main elements comprising Lindsay Lohan's personal magnetic field are parties, trouble and lip injections, it's no great surprise that Los Angeles police wanted to chat with their favorite famous redhead on Monday regarding the disappearance of some expensive jewelry from a sleepover she attended. It seems Lindz was among the handful of guests at what TMZ's sources say was "a small get-together" on Sunday night. Along with others, she spent the night at the host's home. In the morning, the host discovered that a few fancy baubles had gone missing. Police reportedly questioned everyone at the party, including Lindsay, who is not a suspect. According to TMZ, the investigation is ongoing. (TMZ)