The Shortlist for Aug. 22

Report: Rihanna, Chris Brown and Drake Will Reunite at VMAs

From Lil' Kim's exposed boob to Eminem's assault on Triumph the Insult Comic Dog to Kanye West's notorious Swiftee speech interruption, the MTV Music Video Awards have a long history of courting shock value. So we're tempted to buy a report from Us Weekly claiming that Chris Brown, Drake and Rihanna may appear together at next month's awards ceremony -- just a few months after Breezy and Drake got into a violent club brawl over Rihanna. An insider tells the magazine that MTV suits have been eager for the three stars to interact on camera ever since the rappers' fight at New York club WiP on June 14. "Notice Drake and Chris are both up for Best Male Video," notes the observant snitch. "They are hoping a fight breaks out. Ratings galore!" The 2012 MTV Video Music Awards air Sept. 6. We'll be looking for a Kevlar-studded red carpet. (Us)