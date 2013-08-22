The Shortlist for Aug. 22

Robert Pattinson hates R-Pattz nickname

One of the signs that you're really, truly famous is you get a fun nickname. (See: J. Lo, Brangelina, ScarJo, etc.) But Robert Pattinson really isn't a fan of being called R-Patz, InTouch reports. "I'd like to strangle the guy who came up with it!" he tells Germany's Interview magazine in an upcoming issue. When asked who came up with the nickname, Rob wouldn't say who it was, but instead called him "some fat celebrity blogger." Any guesses?

RELATED: Splits of 2013