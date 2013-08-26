The Shortlist for Aug. 26

Liam Hemsworth gets $20,000 for charity after barfing burgers

Liam Hemsworth barfs burgers -- and gets bucks! While filming "Hunger Games," the actor recently ate 45 White Castle hamburgers and ended up throwing up as a result. But the gross story has a happy ending: White Castle was so impressed by his burger-eating prowess that they've decided to donate $20,000 to the charity of Liam's choice, TMZ reports. The fast food company also wants to induct Liam into their hall of fame. But although his co-star Josh Hutcherson went through the same disgusting ordeal, he was not given the same generous offer.

