The Shortlist For Aug. 29

McConaughey Wastes Away

Matthew McConaughey, who is currently filming Martin Scorsese's "The Wolf of Wall Street," is nearly unrecognizable on set as he begins to lose 30 pounds for his upcoming role in "The Dallas Buyer's Club," in which he plays a guy suffering from AIDS. The definitely hungry actor recently told Larry King, "For me, it's more of a mental thing than a physical thing. I'll get down to the weight I need to get to. I'm on my way, and it's what I need to do for the job." (Daily Mail)

