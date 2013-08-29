The Shortlist for Aug. 29

Christina Aguilera thanks fans in long online letter

Xtina is feeling deep and full of love. "I may get quiet at times," the singer and "The Voice" coach wrote in an open letter to her fans this week, "but when I do have something to say, I mean every word." And in this case, she means more than 2,200 words. "Thank you for filling my soul with melody and song … lyrics and love … and giving me a safe place I feel comforted in being brave enough to always bare my soul and come from an honest and genuine place," Christina continued in the letter, as excerpted by People.

"I know firsthand that having success alone is not going to fill you up. Looking back, I recall a few career highlights that are wonderful to have had the experience of, but at the end of the day, weren't my happiest stages in life. … I am enjoying life now more than ever before."

She goes on to urge fans to "be fearless" and "speak the truth," before ending with a statement of appreciation to those willing to take her for who she is: "Thank you for accepting me for who I am. Being human - flaws and all," writes Xtina. "We're all made up of beautiful imperfections."