The Shortlist for Aug. 30

George Clooney's Italian speedboating stunt gets him reported to police

Attention, George Clooney: The Venice Lagoon is not your Venetian Lake Como. That's the message local attorney Mario D'Elia sent the Hollywood titan during the Venice Film Festival on Thursday, when Clooney hopped behind the wheel of a water taxi and began speedboating around the water like a pro. "I asked the authorities to go to the Hotel Cipriani to see if Clooney has a nautical license," D'Elia told news outlet La Nuova Venezia, which reported that police were alerted to Clooney's antics and that he did, in fact, require a permit to legally drive the boat, even if he had the proper license.

At a press conference for his new film, "Gravity," later that day, Clooney joked that driving the boat was the most dangerous thing he'd ever done. The New Age reports that the stunt was actually dangerous, especially in light of a recent crash on the Grand Canal involving a water ferry and a gondola that ended up killing a German tourist.

That said, as long as George doesn't go with the Reese Witherspoon "don't you know who I am?" defense, we think he should be fine.