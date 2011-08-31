The Shortlist for Aug. 31

For an actress who once struggled publicly with anorexia, playing a stewardess circa 1960 -- back when weigh-ins were part of the job -- comes with a few challenges. And Christina Ricci, who stars in ABC's upcoming series "Pan Am," knows what she's up against. "I've been doing this for a really long time and I used to hate feeling insecure," she confesses to Nylon. "So, I do a lot of things in advance so that I know I won't have to feel like crap about myself." While she admits she's "totally dieting," she's also aiming for 10 hours of sleep per night ("we shoot in HD, so I'm, like, dude, I don't want to be, like, scary old-face!"), eating "protein and vegetables" and doing Pilates when she has time to sneak it in, whether that means in the dressing room or in front of the TV. "It's going to be pretty funny," the 31-year-old muses. "People are going to be like, 'um, Christina's doing her thrust-walks in the hallway again." "Pan Am" debuts Sept. 25. (CeleBitchy)