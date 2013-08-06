The Shortlist for Aug. 6

Rihanna dons slinky Bajan Carnival duds, parties in the streets for Crop Over festival in Barbados

While the rest of you poor slobs slurped coffee and stared at a computer screen on Monday, Rihanna was back in her native Barbados partying down for Crop Over, a traditional Carnival-esque affair celebrating the end of the sugar crop harvest. RiRi got into the spirit of things, rocking a teeny white carnival costume of feathers, jewels and very little else. She rode in the Kadooment Day parade alongside her friend, Melissa (and a bodyguard), taking swigs out of a sparkly cup while on the float, and a silver flask in the streets. The singer goes back on the road with her Diamonds tour next month, heading for shows in Macau, Singapore and the Philippines.