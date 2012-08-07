The Shortlist for Aug. 7

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise Enjoy a Day of New York Culture

Hey, if she's ready for high heels, she's probably ready for Picasso. Katie Holmes took 6-year-old Suri Cruise to New York's Museum of Modern Art on Monday, where the mother-daughter-duo enjoyed an afternoon snack before heading inside to see some of the world's greatest works of contemporary art. The visit was the latest of a number of awesome trips for Suri this summer. Last weekend, her dad, Tom Cruise, took her to Disney World. The weekend before that, she and her mom checked out the giraffes at the Bronx Zoo. (Us)