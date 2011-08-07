The Shortlist for Aug. 8

Rihanna's vacation back home in Barbados continued last week with a big, happy dose of night-swimming and beer-drinking. Clad in a one-piece bathing suit emblazoned with a picture of her musical idol, Bob Marley, RiRi did not seem to mind the attention of the paparazzi while she sipped -- OK, clutched -- a nice cold bottle of locally brewed Banks beer. The singer has been in Barbados since wrapping up her tour about a week ago, when she appeared in a parade celebrating the country's annual end-of-harvest holiday, Kadooment Day. (CeleBitchy)