The Shortlist for Aug. 8

Maddox Jolie-Pitt Gets a Motorbike for His Birthday

Like father, like son! Maddox Jolie-Pitt turned 11 on Sunday, and celebrated the milestone in speedy style -- with a Suzuki DRZ-125 motorbike, courtesy of his motorcycle-loving dad, Brad Pitt. The bike came from HGB Motorcycles in Ruislip, Germany, whose stock Brad perused earlier summer, according to Us. A source notes that Brad "wasn't sure of the safety" factor at first, but after giving the matter some thought with Angeline Jolie, he went ahead and ordered it. "It's a great bike for a kid to have as his first -- it's a junior dirt bike, so very safe, low powered but still very fun," says the spy. Another chatty insider tells E! News that Brad hopes his sons will take advantage of the family's private land for future biking expeditions, adding, "He has a real passion for bikes which he'd like to pass on." (Us)

