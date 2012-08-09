The Shortlist for Aug. 9

Bobbi Kristina Honors Whitney

Whitney Houston would have turned 49 years old today, and to honor her late mother, Bobbi Kristina Brown and her boyfriend, Nick Gordon, got matching tattoos of Whitney's initials surrounded by four doves on their wrists. Brown posted a series of tweets in her mother's honor including one that read, "Once it hits 12 am mommy it's your birthday & I am going2celebrate it2thee fullest! Bc YOU deserve it damn it, YOU deaerveNothingburtheBEST!" Whitney Houston died on February 11 at the Beverly Hills Hilton. (Radar)