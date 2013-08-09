The Shortlist for Aug. 9

Kourtney Kardashian hit with paternity suit over Mason

Back in 2009 while Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were "on the outs," a male model named Michael Girgenti claims to have had unprotected sex with Kourtney, whom he met when they shared a photo shoot one year prior. He now claims to be the biological father of Kourtney's 3-year-old son, Mason, and he wants joint custody.

On Thursday, Girgenti filed a paternity suit against the mother of two, demanding DNA tests for Mason, Kourtney and Scott, as well as for himself, according to TMZ. According to Girgenti's story, his relationship with Kourtney went down primarily via text while things with Scott were on the rocks. After going into graphic detail about their encounter -- we'll spare you -- he says Mason was born nine months later. He also claims to have tried to reach Kourtney at the time, as he believed the child looked like him.

Kourtney's attorney, Shawn Holley, blasted the allegations as "false and defamatory" in a letter issued to Girgenti.

Todd Wilson, another lawyer for the reality star, Todd Wilson, later issued the following statement to TMZ: "This individual has been selling false and fabricated stories to the tabloids for years about Kourtney Kardashian and her son, Mason. Scott Disick is Mason's father."

"We have not seen the reported court filing, but we are informed that this individual has been seeking to get paid to publish his ridiculous pleading. His claims are absurd and this is simply another shameful attempt to gain publicity and profit from fictional stories about my client."