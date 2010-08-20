The Shortlist for Aug. 20
By Michelle Lanz
David and Victoria Beckham have laid off some of their staff in an effort to cut costs after a warning from their accountant that they were making unnecessary expenses. The couple have reportedly gotten rid of six gardeners from their French chateau, a cleaner at their estate in Hertfordshire, England and six chauffeurs. See? Stars have to downsize, too, just like us! (Wenn)
