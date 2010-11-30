The Shortlist for Dec. 1

By Jen Odell

No, Lady Gaga's not staging a historic reenactment of Madonna's "Truth or Dare" (although the similarity kinda makes us want to "Vogue). The Main Monster recently shot a YouTube video in which she demands the repeal of the don't ask don't tell policy, citing the recent spate of teenage gay suicides as evidence that this kind of systemic homophobia "reinforces discrimination" and "is killing our youth." In the video, Gaga shares details about the new study that showed 70% of the U.S. military don't care if openly gay soldiers serve, and asks her little monsters to help her protest the law. And now, Pentagon chief Robert Gates is backing the repeal, saying it's time for change. We always knew he was a Gaga fan at heart ... (HuffPo)