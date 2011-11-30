The Shortlist for Dec. 1

By Jen Odell

It looks like rumors of Ashton Kutcher's infidelity to his recent ex, Demi Moore, have done no harm to his lady-magnet skills. While partaking in the time-honored holiday tradition of giving thanks for barley and hops in his hometown of Iowa City, Iowa, last week, the newly single actor was reportedly kept company by throngs of young women at multiple local watering holes. "He was drinking beer, and girls kept coming up to him," a spy tells Us. "He loved the attention. Girls were hugging him and shaking his hand." Another bar-goer noted, "He was swarmed by girls. A few tried to convince him to go to a strip club -- but he declined." While we silently give some thanks of our own to Ashton for dodging a strip club version of the Sara Leal hot tub bonanza, we should note that according to People, "He was swarmed by guys as well." Wow. They must really dig "Two and a Half Men" in the Midwest ... (Us)