The Shortlist for Dec. 12

It looks like Jessica Simpson will have more inspiration to lose her baby weight than most new moms. According to a new report from the Post, Weight Watchers will pay Jess $3 million to start dieting on their plan as soon as she gives birth. "The deal is in place, and after having her baby, she'll start with Weight Watchers to lose her baby weight," a source tells the paper. Jessica, who is engaged to Eric Johnson, has already amassed a money pile of more than $750 million this year, thanks to sales of her clothes, fragrances, accessories and more. (NYPost)