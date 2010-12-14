The Shortlist for Dec. 15

By Jen Odell

Forget everything you've heard about Christian Bale being a mean-tempered crazy person and focus, if you will, on his adorable rendition of the one tune that he just can't get out of his head. During a recent interview with Rolling Stone's Peter Travers, "The Fighter" star, who has a 6-year-old daughter named Emmeline with his wife, Sandra "Sibi" Blažić, broke out into song, serenading costar Mark Wahlberg and Travers with the lyrics to the "Powerpuff Girls" theme song. Christian, if I may quote "The Breakfast Club": "My image of you is totally blown." (JustJared)