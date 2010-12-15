The Shortlist for Dec. 16

By Jen Odell

For those of you keeping track at home, Winona Ryder is based firmly in Hollywood's anti-Mel Gibson camp -- and not because of the poetically offensive slurs he's prone to tossing at the mother of his child. "Fifteen years ago, I was at one of those big Hollywood parties. And he was really drunk," she tells GQ. "I was with my friend, who's gay. [He] made a really horrible gay joke. And somehow it came up that I was Jewish. He said something about 'oven dodgers,' but I didn't get it. I'd never heard that before. It was just this weird, weird moment. I was like, 'He's anti-Semitic and he's homophobic.' No one believed me!" The "Black Swan" actress also opens up about how it feels to approach 40 in Hollywood, acknowledging that "it's harder to find good roles, and suddenly there's new girls. I'm at that age I've been warned my whole life about." The new issue hits newsstands Dec. 21 (GQ)