The Shortlist for Dec. 17

Evidence that a childhood defined by Disney stardom leads directly to bad-girl behavior continues to pile up. Just a week after Miley Cyrus' bong-smoking video hit the web, this photo, which appears to show Demi Lovato posing provocatively with her backup dancers, surfaced on Twitter. One of the teens in the photo is Alex Welch, the girl Demi was accused of slugging in the face during a flight from Peru, after Welch allegedly tattled to Demi's handlers about some other naughtiness she'd indulged in the night before. The shot was apparently taken before Demi entered rehab to deal with "physical and emotional" issues. Former child star + teenage rebellion hormones + recording device = bad news. When will they learn? (DailyMail)