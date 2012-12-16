The Shortlist for Dec. 17

Duchess Kate Steps Out After Acute Morning Sickness

Looking way more lovely than anyone who's been throwing up for the past week should, Duchess Kate attended the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year Awards in London on Sunday, where she joined David Beckham onstage to present Lifetime Achievement awards to a handful of British athletes. "She doesn't feel well enough to carry out a lengthy engagement, but was determined to pay tribute to [Team GB sportsmen and women]," a source told Us of the Duchess' decision to appear at the event despite her recent hospitalization for acute morning sickness. Clad in a long green dress by Alexander McQueen, the Duchess, whose baby bump has yet to appear, spoke to the athletes individually before leaving. (Us)