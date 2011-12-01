The Shortlist for Dec. 2

Just a few months after her wedding photos appeared in Vogue, Kate Moss is back on the cover of the Paris edition of the magazine. This time, though, she's traded her Galliano gown for an orange mullet and bald brow, a la David Bowie's Aladdin Sane character from "Ziggy Stardust." The issue focuses on the favorite Christmas songs of Debbi Harry, Bryan Ferry, Ciara, Kanye West, Boy George, Janelle Monae, Lou Reed and Lenny Kravitz. In 2003, Kate, a longtime fan of Bowie's, shared the cover of Q magazine with the rock legend. (DailyMail)