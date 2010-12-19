The Shortlist for Dec. 20

Lady Gaga has been campaigning to repeal don't ask don't tell for months, so she was understandably psyched when the Senate voted on Saturday to repeal the policy. "Can't hold back the tears + pride," she tweeted. "We did it!! Our voice was heard + today the Senate REPEALED DADT. A triumph for equality after 17 YEARS." Ellen DeGeneres also posted her thoughts about the historic decision on Twitter, saying, "Thank you Senators for pushing us one step closer towards full equality." The bill will become a law when it's signed by President Obama, which is expected to happen early this week. (Radar)