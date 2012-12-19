The Shortlist for Dec. 20

Ben Affleck on Potential Senate Run: No Comment

Between "Argo" and his ongoing efforts to get the U.S. involved in the Congo's violent conflict, Ben Affleck is no stranger to the world of politics. But is he ready for Congress? Political pundits seem to think so. If Sen. John Kerry steps down from his congressional seat to take over as secretary of state, Affleck's native Massachusetts will be looking for a new senator -- and some folks on Capitol Hill think Affleck could be just the right guy for the job. The actor and director is in Washington, D.C. this week, but when asked about rumors of a senate run, he kept his lips sealed, saying only, "That's not what I'm here to talk about. I'm here to talk about what role we can place in making the Eastern Congo a better place."

Affleck went on to urge U.S. politicians to lead the United Nations towards a new and improved role with regard to its peacekeeping in the Congo, where a rebel group called M23 has wreaked violent havoc. (Politico)