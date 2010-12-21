The Shortlist for Dec. 22

By Jen Odell

Dr. Drew has looked into his crystal ball of celebrity dysfunction and seen the specter of a "meltdown" for Hollywood's resident king and queen. Noting Angelina Jolie's admission in 2007 that she's "done just about every drug possible," and Brad's "demeaning attitude towards other people's emotions," during his marriage to Jennifer Aniston, the "Celebrity Rehab" and "Dr. Drew" guru warns: "Put those two people together and you have got a really volatile situation. And they're constantly creating things to weld themselves together, which is only going to serve to make a more nuclear eruption. There will be some sort of meltdown that will be phenomenal when it does happen." Drew later back peddled on his prediction, telling Radar, "I'm deeply concerned ... and apologize for these comments that were taken out of context." OK, doc. But at least now we know what to look out for when 2012 rolls around. (HuffPo)