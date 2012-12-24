The Shortlist for Dec. 24

A Holiday Reunion for Heidi Klum and Seal?

Have recently separated parents of four, Heidi Klum and Seal, "made peace for the sake of their children" and planned a Los Angeles family reunion for Christmas? Not so much. Despite the New York Post's report that the former couple is "putting the knives away" for the holiday, a source assures GossipCop.com that Heidi and Seal will be far, far away from one another on Tuesday. Calling the Post's report "sheer stupidity," GossipCop's insider claims that Seal is vacationing on the slopes this week, while Klum remains in Los Angeles with her boyfriend and bodyguard, Martin Kristen. (GossipCop)