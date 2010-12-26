The Shortlist for Dec. 27

By Jen Odell

Hugh Jackman lived out a childhood dream on Boxing Day, which he spent participating in the Ashes Test 2010-11 cricket series. And while we have no clue what it means that Australian cricket champ Shane Warne "bowled a wrong'un" instead of a "leg-spinner" when Hugh stepped up for his turn to swing, we do understand the international sign for "you just hit me in the groin with a hard ball traveling 90 mph," which you can see clearly exhibited in the photo on the left. Just before the agony-inducing toss (which you can watch on BuzzFeed, if you like watching hunky men whimper), Hugh had warned his pro cricket-playing pal to "watch the eye, mate," referring to his face's recent run-in with a lighting rig on Oprah's set. (News.com)

