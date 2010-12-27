The Shortlist for Dec. 28

By Jen Odell

Over Christmas, children in six Malawian orphanages opened boxes of toys, clothes and autographs from Madonna, along with handwritten holiday greetings that read: "To my Malawi children on Christmas and Boxing Day. I wish I was with you. See you soon, M." The gifts were distributed by Madonna's charity, Raising Malawi, in the underdeveloped country where her adopted daughter, Mercy, was born. Despite the Queen of Pop's use of the possessive "my," the boxes unfortunately came with neither adoption papers nor directions to Madge's London estate. But I'll bet those autographs are almost as useful as electricity if you light 'em on fire. (Us)