The Shortlist for Dec. 28

The so-called "best-actress curse" that befell Sandra Bullock when she learned her husband had been cheating on her just two days after her first Oscar win nearly kept her off the silver screen for good. "I was perfectly content to be permanently broken," she tells the Associated Press, recalling the collapse of her marriage to Jesse James. "I honestly didn't think I was in a place where I wanted to work or wanted to step out of where I was," she explained. "I wasn't prepared." That changed when "Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close" director Stephen Daldry came to her home and convinced her to take on the project, which centers around a couple battling post-9/11 grief. "It's no longer 'selfish actress' in the moment. I wanted to have an amazing time with him and, fortunately, Mr. Daldry presented it. In every possible way, it was the best!" (GossipCop)