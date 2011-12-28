The Shortlist for Dec. 29

It seems Sinead O'Connor's quickie 16-day marriage to Barry Herridge ended abruptly this week because of the singer's relationship with drugs. According to the Sun, Sinead admitted that problems began when she launched a hunt for marijuana on their wedding night. "We ended up in a cab in some place that was quite dangerous," she reportedly told the Sun. "I wasn't scared - but he's a drugs counselor. What was I thinking?" From there, things continued to go downhill. "I was handed a load of crack," Sinead was quoted as saying. "Barry was very frightened - that kind of messed everything up a bit, really." Ultimately, she says she had Barry's best interests in mind when she decided to call it quits. "The whole reason I ended it was out of respect and love for the man." (People)

