The Shortlist for Dec. 3

By Jen Odell

Bristol Palin lashed out at MSNBC's Keith Olbermann on Thursday for calling her "the worst person in the world" on his show. Earlier this week, the host slammed Palin -- who was an unmarried teen when she had her son -- for appearing in a public service announcement promoting safe sex and abstinence, suggesting the PSA was hypocritical. On Facebook, Bristol apologized for not being "absolutely faultless like [Olbermann] undoubtedly must be." She also said that in lieu of original ideas, Olbermann leans on "insincere incredulity," and that calling her a hypocrite is an "old canard." Bristol's fiercely protective sister, Willow, has yet to chime in, which we're guessing means there's a muzzle on her page after last month's homophobic slur slip. (AP)

