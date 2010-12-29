The Shortlist for Dec. 30

By Jen Odell

Despite the buzz surrounding Snooki's eloquent promise that she was going to be "a friggin' hamster" in a glass ball in Times Square on New Year's Eve, PopEater reports that the Jersey girl and her MTV crew won't be allowed anywhere near the midtown mayhem on Dec. 31. "You have to play by the official rules or you get kicked out, which is exactly what has happened to MTV and Snooki," a source tells the website. (PopEater)

