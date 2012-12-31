The Shortlist for Dec. 31

Rihanna: I'm Not Ready for Kids

With her career in full tilt and a relationship with Chris Brown blooming again, Rihanna has plenty on her plate. Asked when she might be ready to start a family of her own, RiRi told OK! Magazine UK, "definitely not in five years." She added that she hoped to be a mom someday -- just not right now, saying, "Eventually I want a family. God has a way of working things out the way he wants to and you have no say in that.'' (EntertainmentWise)