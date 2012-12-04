The Shortlist for Dec. 4

Chris Brown returns to Twitter

He's baaaaack. It's only been one week since Chris Brown deleted his Twitter account following a profane and mostly unprintable digital feud with writer Jenny Johnson, but on Sunday, Breezy's account was reactivated, albeit sans previous tweets, including the incredibly vulgar ones aimed at Johnson. "He made an error in judgment," a source apparently prone to understatement tells GossipCop of Brown's beef.

As of Tuesday morning, the singer was back in action on Instagram, posting a photo of himself in Amsterdam with three blazing joints in his mouth. Meanwhile, his entire Twitter account consisted of one post, "CarpeDiem," which we'll take to mean it's the Latin poet Horace's fault that Chris seems so blind the consequences of his actions, words and, um, drug photos. Seize the day, buddy ... (GossipCop)