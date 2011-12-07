The Shortlist for Dec. 8

Khloe Kardashian's much-blogged about joy at the prospect of becoming an aunt again may be a little more personal than sheer excitement for her sister Kourtney's second pregnancy. According to Us, Khloe is preparing to begin in vitro fertilization treatments in the hope of becoming pregnant herself. "She is desperate for a baby with Lamar and will do whatever it takes," a snitch tells the magazine. "She's thrilled for Kourtney, but she's really sensitive," another source told Us. "It's hard to see your sister get something you want so badly." Khloe, 27, and her husband, Lamar Odom, 30, will likely pay $10,000 to $15,000 for each IVF treatment. (Us)