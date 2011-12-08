The Shortlist for Dec. 9

Ladies and gentlemen, we give you ... the hottest woman of all time, Jennifer Aniston. Jen's new title comes courtesy of Men's Health, which ranks the 100 hottest ladies in history in its new issue. As for her own pick, Jen votes for brains and beauty. "It's a tie between Bridgette Bardot and Gloria Steinem," she tells the mag. "But if I had to choose one, I'd say Gloria because, well, she's the full package. That's sexy." Raquel Welch, Marilyn Monroe, Britney Spears and Madonna also made the list's top five. (Men'sHealth)