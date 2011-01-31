The Shortlist for Feb. 1

By Jen Odell

Maybe it was inevitable that Kelly Bundy would have a daughter of her own someday. Christina Applegate and her fiance, Porno for Pyros co-founder, Martyn LeNoble, welcomed their new baby, Sadie Grace, on Thursday, Jan. 27. "Mother and daughter are doing great," Christina's rep tells People. A friend of the couple adds that the 7 lbs., 8 oz. Sadie is "a beautiful little girl, and they are so happy and in love with her." Applegate, who got engaged to LeNoble last Valentine's Day after three years of dating, recently predicted what kind of mom she'd be by telling People: "I'll take from what my mother did, which was way hippie and like, 'do what you wanna do,' and bring some things that I know from watching my friends raise their kids." Of course, she could always just reread Peg Bundy's lines in her old "Married With Children" scripts -- and do the opposite. (People)